April 26 Lion Biotechnologies Inc:

* Lion Biotechnologies announces new manufacturing services agreement with Pharmacell

* Lion Biotechnologies Inc - has entered into a new three-year manufacturing services agreement and related statements of work with Pharmacell B.V.

* Lion Biotechnologies Inc - Pharmacell will manufacture til products for co in its clinical and commercial facility in Geleen, Netherlands

* Lion Biotechnologies Inc - contract to manufacture company's autologous cell therapy products