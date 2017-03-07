March 7 Lion Biotechnologies Inc

* Lion Biotechnologies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20 excluding items

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.25

* Lion Biotechnologies says it is initiating two phase 2 trials for LN-145 for treatment of head and neck and cervical cancers in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: