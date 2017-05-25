BRIEF-Alcobra establishes special committee to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives
* Says company also intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources
May 25Lionco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says its unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Hainan Food and Drug Administration
* Says certificate issued to tablets, hard capsules and granules manufactured by the unit and the valid period is until May 16, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KpQKu3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says company also intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources
* Halyard Health Inc - on June 23, co announced , effective June 26, Abernathy will retire as CEO but will continue as chairman of board of directors