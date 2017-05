March 9 Lionhub Group Ltd

* Lionhub not involved in Arasor proceedings-LHB.AX

* Understands that certain former directors of Arasor and former auditors of Arasor are being pursued in a federal court action

* Understands that some shareholders of co may have received correspondence in relation to these proceedings against former directors and former auditor of Arasor

* Advises that neither Lionhub nor any of current directors of Lionhub have been named or are involved in this action in any way