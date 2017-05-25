May 25 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
* Lionsgate reports results for fourth quarter and full year
fiscal 2017
* Q4 revenue $1.26 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.19 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Lions gate entertainment-backlog, or already contracted
future revenue on licensing of film and television product not
yet recorded, was $1.4 billion at march 31
* Lions gate - qtrly results included $89 million
restructuring,other costs associated with dec 8, 2016
acquisition,subsequent integration of starz
