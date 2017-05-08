BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Lipocine Inc
* Lipocine announces financial and operational results for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Resubmission of new drug application for LPCN 1021 is planned for Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
