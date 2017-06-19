WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Lipocine Inc:
* Lipocine validates “no titration” dosing regimen with positive topline efficacy results for lpcn 1021, oral testosterone candidate
* Lipocine Inc- LPCN 1021 achieved primary endpoints confirming efficacy of twice daily oral administration
* Lipocine Inc- LPCN 1021 generally met pre-specified per dose secondary endpoints for twice daily oral administration
* Lipocine Inc- new drug application resubmission planned in Q3 of 2017
* Lipocine Inc - all drug related adverse events ("AES") were either mild or moderate in intensity and none were severe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.