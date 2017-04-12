BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Lippo China Resources Ltd :
* Subscriber has sold an aggregate of s$7 million (equivalent to approximately hk$38.5 million) worth of t1 cn b to two transferees
* Transferees now hold s$3 million and s$4 million worth of t1 cn b respectively
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer