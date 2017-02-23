BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 23 Lippo China Resources Ltd
* Notified that CS Mining had filed several lawsuits on 17 february 2017 in united states bankruptcy court against some of its creditors
* Existing carrying value of LCR Group's investment in CS Mining amounted to approximately hk$58 million
* CS Mining asserts several causes of action against Waterloo with respect to Waterloo loan
* "Waterloo believes that each of allegations contained in lawsuit are without merit"
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION