BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Liqtech International Inc:
* Liqtech International Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 sales fell 49 percent to $2.6 million
* Recorded an impairment charge on goodwill of $7.3 million, during three months ended December 31, 2016
* Liqtech International Inc - net loss attributable to Liqtech for quarter was $11.4 million compared to a profit of $0.1 million for same period of 2015
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018