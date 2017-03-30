March 30 Liqtech International Inc:

* Liqtech International Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 sales fell 49 percent to $2.6 million

* Recorded an impairment charge on goodwill of $7.3 million, during three months ended December 31, 2016

* Liqtech International Inc - net loss attributable to Liqtech for quarter was $11.4 million compared to a profit of $0.1 million for same period of 2015