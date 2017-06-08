US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
June 8 Liqtech International Inc:
* Liqtech International - application for a USD 4 million investment in Liqtech has been declined by National Development And Reform Commission
* Liqtech International Inc - has been informed by Hunan Yonker Investment Group that its application for investment in Liqtech has been declined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on long-term investments rose 13 percent in May from a year earlier, a survey by trade group showed, indicating higher confidence in the economy's growth prospects.