March 8 Liquor Stores NA Ltd

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd Reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Qtrly consolidated sales were $227.6 million, up 6.3%

* Qtrly U.S. Same-Store sales were $47.1 million, down 5.9%

* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.22

* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.17

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd - anticipates further downward pressure on same-store sales at start of 2017

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd - says will open or acquire between three to six new stores over next 24 months, at an estimated aggregate cost of $5 million to $10 million