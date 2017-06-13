June 13 Liquor Stores NA Ltd:

* Liquor Stores NA says ‍an application by activist Pointnorth Capital to Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is "without merit"

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd says ‍soliciting dealer arrangement put in place by liquor stores is in "public interest​"

* Liquor Stores NA says it recommends that shareholders vote white proxy for board's eight incumbent nominees