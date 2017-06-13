US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed amid oil worries
* Dow down 27 pts, S&P up 1.25 pts, Nasdaq down 3.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)
June 13 Liquor Stores NA Ltd:
* Liquor Stores NA says an application by activist Pointnorth Capital to Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is "without merit"
* Liquor Stores NA Ltd says soliciting dealer arrangement put in place by liquor stores is in "public interest"
* Liquor Stores NA says it recommends that shareholders vote white proxy for board's eight incumbent nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 27 pts, S&P up 1.25 pts, Nasdaq down 3.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)
* MGM Resorts International announces redemption of 11.375% senior notes