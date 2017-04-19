BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Lithia Motors Inc
* Lithia reports record first quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $8.05 to $8.35
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.78
* Q1 earnings per share $2.01
* Q1 revenue $2.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.24 billion
* Q1 same store sales rose 3 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lithia motors inc - increases dividend to $0.27 per share
* Lithia motors - 2017 q1 adjusted results exclude a $0.23 per share non-core benefit related to legal settlements with two original equipment manufacturers
* Sees 2017 total revenue of $9.2 to $9.4 billion
* Sees 2017 new vehicle same store sales increasing 1.5%
* Lithia motors inc sees 2017 used vehicle same store sales increasing 5.5%
* Lithia motors inc sees 2017 used vehicle gross margin of 11.5% to 11.7%
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.28, revenue view $9.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results