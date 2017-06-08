June 8 Lithium Americas Corp:

* Lithium Americas Corp says appointment of wang xiaoshen and Jonathan Evans as independent directors

* Lithium Americas Corp says Wang was appointed to board of Lithium Americas as nominee of Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd

* Lithium Americas Corp- Lenard Boggio and Nicole Adshead-Bell have voluntarily stepped down as directors of company