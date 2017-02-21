BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 21 Lithium X Energy Corp:
* LITHIUM X ENERGY CORP - HAS RECEIVED PERMITS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF INITIAL PONDING FACILITY TO BE CONSTRUCTED AS PART OF SALTA EXPLORACIONES S.A. JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen people, including current and former top officials, were arrested in the Dominican Republic early Monday for ties to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.