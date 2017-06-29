FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Lithium X to buy Aberdeen interest to consolidate Sal De Los Angeles project ownership

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Lithium X Energy Corp:

* Lithium X to acquire aberdeen interest to consolidate 100% ownership of the Sal De Los Angeles project

* Lithium X Energy - ‍signed agreement with Aberdeen International for purchase of Aberdeen's remaining 50% interest in Potasio Y Litio De Argentina S.A.

* Lithium X Energy says co and Aberdeen will terminate their existing shareholders' agreement regarding project company, Potasio Y Litio De Argentina SA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

