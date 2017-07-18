FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Littelfuse sees Q2 sales of $312 mln to $314 mln
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
Technology
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 18, 2017 / 10:47 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Littelfuse sees Q2 sales of $312 mln to $314 mln

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Littelfuse Inc:

* Littelfuse Inc - sales for Q2 are now expected to be in range of $312 million to $314 million

* Littelfuse Inc - ‍gaap diluted earnings per share guidance range for Q2 is expected to be $2.09 to $2.13​

* Littelfuse Inc - ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance range for Q2 is now expected to be $2.08 to $2.12​

* Littelfuse - revised Q2 guidance is due to stronger demand exceeding forecast across electronics segment and a lower adjusted effective tax rate for Q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $307.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2tBDeBj) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.