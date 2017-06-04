BRIEF-Wanda Film Holding's controlling shareholder to increase stake in the company
* Says controlling shareholder plans to increase up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.36 million) worth of shares in the company within three months from June 23
June 4 Liuzhou Liangmianzhen Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell entire 35 percent stake in its Yancheng-based sucrose unit for 65.6 million yuan
