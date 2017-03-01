March 1 LivaNova Plc:
* LivaNova reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.25 to $3.45
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.85
* Q4 sales $311 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1 to 3 percent
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.61
* LivaNova Plc - estimated charges for restructuring $0.29 -
$0.33 in 2017
* LivaNova Plc sees 2017 capital expenditures are projected
to range between $40 million to $50 million
* LivaNova Plc - in 2017, estimates that adjusted cash flow
from operations, will be in range of $190 to $210 million
