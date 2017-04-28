BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners changes name to Sanchez Midstream Partners
* Sanchez production partners will change its name to sanchez midstream partners; announces new ticker symbol and website Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Livanova Plc
* Livanova to unveil new data further demonstrating the perceval sutureless valve is a safe and effective aortic valve replacement for patients
* Data presentations showcase perceval's safety and performance for aortic valve replacement (AVR) patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanchez production partners will change its name to sanchez midstream partners; announces new ticker symbol and website Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Novartis receives FDA approval for expanded use of zykadia® in first-line alk-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (nsclc) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: