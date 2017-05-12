BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant offers senior secured second lien notes
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
May 12 Livestock Feed Ltd:
* Says declared final dividend of 1.20 rupees per ordinary share
* Says final dividend will be paid on or about June 28, 2017 Source: bit.ly/2r9BEXh Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.