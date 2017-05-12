BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant offers senior secured second lien notes
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
May 12 Livestock Feed Ltd:
* 9-Months ended group turnover 1.86 billion rupees versus 1.75 billion rupees year ago
* 9-Months ended group profit before taxation 107.7 million rupees versus 152.2 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2r0YWl3 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.