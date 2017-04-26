New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Livestock Feeds Plc:
* Q1 profit before taxation of 26 million naira versus 3.4 million naira year ago
April 26 Livestock Feeds Plc:

* Q1 profit before taxation of 26 million naira versus 3.4 million naira year ago

* Q1 revenue of 3.12 billion naira versus 2.09 billion naira year ago
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.