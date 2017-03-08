BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
March 8 Livestock Transport And Trading Co Kpsc
* FY total operating revenue 56.1 million dinars versus 50.4 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 3.9 million dinars versus 3.9 million dinars year ago
* Board proposes cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2ndVZYO) Further company coverage:
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.