BRIEF-Durect completes enrollment in persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 1 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc
* Says unit signs medicine sales contract for 480.6 million yuan ($70.61 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qJhkL2
($1 = 6.8067 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease