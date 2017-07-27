FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-LKQ Corp reports Q2 EPS $0.49 from continuing operations
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 11:27 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-LKQ Corp reports Q2 EPS $0.49 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Lkq Corp

* LKQ Corp announces financial results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $2.46 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 organic revenue growth for parts & services 4.00 pct to 5.25 pct

* Sees 2017 diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.66 to $1.74

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.84 to $1.92

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $200 million to $225 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $200 million to $225 million

* Sees 2017 cash flow from operations $620 million to $650 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.87, revenue view $9.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.