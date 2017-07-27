BRIEF-LKQ Corp reports Q2 EPS $0.49 from continuing operations

July 27 (Reuters) - Lkq Corp

* LKQ Corp announces financial results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $2.46 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 organic revenue growth for parts & services 4.00 pct to 5.25 pct

* Sees 2017 diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.66 to $1.74

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.84 to $1.92

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $200 million to $225 million

* Sees 2017 cash flow from operations $620 million to $650 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.87, revenue view $9.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S