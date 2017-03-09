March 9 LKQ Corp:

* LKQ Corporation announces leadership transition

* LKQ Corp - Robert L. Wagman has announced his intention to step down from positions of president and chief executive officer

* Says Joseph Holsten, LKQ's current chairman of board and former chief executive officer, was appointed as executive chairman

* Says selected Dominick P. Zarcone, current chief financial officer of LKQ

* LKQ Corp - unanimously selected Dominick P. Zarcone, current chief financial officer of LKQ, to become new president and chief executive officer