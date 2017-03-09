BRIEF-Iraq's Basra oil Co. takes over Oxy's stake in Zubair oilfield - Basra Oil
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
March 9 LKQ Corp:
* LKQ Corporation announces leadership transition
* LKQ Corp - Robert L. Wagman has announced his intention to step down from positions of president and chief executive officer
* Says Joseph Holsten, LKQ's current chairman of board and former chief executive officer, was appointed as executive chairman
* Says selected Dominick P. Zarcone, current chief financial officer of LKQ
* LKQ Corp - unanimously selected Dominick P. Zarcone, current chief financial officer of LKQ, to become new president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.