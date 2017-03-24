Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
March 24 Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd :
* Gets members' nod for sale of consumer durables business to Havells India on going concern basis Source text: bit.ly/2nYvw2J Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)