BRIEF-India's Shree Rama Newsprint posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 22.2 million rupees versus profit 28.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd
* Lloyd Electric & Engineering clarifies on news item "Havells likely to buy Lloyd Electric's consumer business for Rs 1500 crore, to get toehold in room ac segment"
* Says exploring various strategic and financial alternatives to enhance shareholdre's value
* Says "no definte decision yet" on stake sale Source text: (bit.ly/2lqjQqx) Further company coverage:
May 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.11 percent on Monday compared with 6.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.29 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -----