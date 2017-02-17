Feb 17 Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd

* Lloyd Electric & Engineering clarifies on news item "Havells likely to buy Lloyd Electric's consumer business for Rs 1500 crore, to get toehold in room ac segment"

* Says exploring various strategic and financial alternatives to enhance shareholdre's value

* Says "no definte decision yet" on stake sale Source text: (bit.ly/2lqjQqx) Further company coverage: