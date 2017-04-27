April 27 Lloyds Banking Group Plc
* On track to deliver group financial targets for 2017 with
longer term guidance maintained
* Continue to target a cost:income ratio of around 45 per
cent exiting 2019 with reductions every year
* Expect to generate a statutory return on tangible equity
of between 13.5 and 15.0 per cent in 2019
* Provision of £100 million in our q1 results for HBOS
Reading
* Results include an additional £350 million PPI provision
following release of revised policy statement by FCA on 2 march
2017
* 100 million provision for retail conduct matters.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Lawrence White)