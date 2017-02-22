BRIEF-Fotex Holding to pay gross dividend of EUR 0.02/share
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.
Feb 22 Lloyds Banking Group Plc
* Lloyds banking group full year underlying profit 7.9 billion stg
* Lloyds banking group cet1 ratio at 13.8 percent
* Lloyds banking group statutory profit before tax 4.2 billion stg
* Lloyds banking group net interest margin 2.71 percent
* Lloyds banking group ordinary dividend 2.55 pence
* Lloyds banking group total income 17.5 billion stg
* Lloyds banking group special dividend 0.5 pence
* Lloyds banking group cost income ratio 48.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.
* ACQUISITION OF LAND PLOTS TO DEVELOP NEW VGP PARKS IN GERMANY