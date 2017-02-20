Feb 20 Lloyd's Of London Ltd:

* Bruce Carnegie-Brown confirmed as next chairman of Lloyd's

* Carnegie-Brown is to become chairman following meeting of council where appointment was approved unanimously

* Appointment is subject to formal approval and consent from prudential regulation authority and financial conduct authority

* Carnegie-Brown will be stepping down from his current role as a non-executive director of JLT Group Plc