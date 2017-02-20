BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
Feb 20 Lloyd's Of London Ltd:
* Bruce Carnegie-Brown confirmed as next chairman of Lloyd's
* Carnegie-Brown is to become chairman following meeting of council where appointment was approved unanimously
* Appointment is subject to formal approval and consent from prudential regulation authority and financial conduct authority
* Carnegie-Brown will be stepping down from his current role as a non-executive director of JLT Group Plc Source text for Eikon: For a previous story on the matter, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.