March 30 (Reuters) -
* Lloyd's of london- intention is for company to be ready to
write business for 1st january 2019 renewal season
* Lloyd's of london- company will be able to write risks
from all 27 european union and three european economic area
states
* Lloyd's chief executive inga beale said: "it is important
that we are able to provide market and customers with an
effective solution that means business can carry on without
interruption when uk leaves eu
* Lloyd's of london - brussels met critical elements of
providing a robust regulatory framework in a central european
location, and will enable lloyd's to continue to provide
specialist underwriting expertise to our customers
* Lloyd's of london- no immediate impact on existing
policies, renewals or new policies, including multi-year
policies
* Lloyd's of london - inga beale said: "it is now crucial
that uk government and european union proceed to negotiate an
agreement that allows business to continue to flow under best
possible conditions once uk formally leaves eu
* Lloyd's of london beale - i believe it is important not
just for city but also for europe that we reach a mutually
beneficial agreement
