Feb 22 Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Total bonus outcome has increased year-on-year to 392.9 million pounds (from 353.7 million pounds in 2015).

* Total bonus outcome for 2016 includes a 19 per cent collective performance adjustment applied to group's total bonus outcome (2015: 26 per cent), percent

* At 4.8 per cent of pre-bonus underlying profit, bonus outcome remains significantly less than group's funding limit of 10 per cent of pre- bonus underlying profit

* Cash bonuses remain capped at 2,000 pounds with additional amounts paid in shares and subject to deferral and performance adjustment.

* Ceo Osorio awarded 956,416 shares as part of 2016 bonus award

Ceo Osorio to receive salary of 1,220,000 pounds in 2017