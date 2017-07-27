FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lloyds to pay 283 mln stg in compensation over mortgage fees
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 6:20 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Lloyds to pay 283 mln stg in compensation over mortgage fees

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Britain's FCA says Lloyds to set up redress scheme for mortgage customers who incurred fees after they fell behind with their mortgage payments

* Lloyds has committed to refund all fees charged to customers for arrears management and broken payment arrangements from 1 January 2009 to January 2016

* Lloyds estimates that approximately 590,000 customers will receive redress payments, totalling around 283 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

