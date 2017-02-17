Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 LMI Aerospace Inc -
* Merger agreement contains a 'go-shop' provision of 30-days
* LMI may be required to pay Sonaca termination fee of either $10 million or $15 million, if deal terminated under any circumstances Source text - (bit.ly/2kQGNjv) Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says