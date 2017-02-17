Feb 17 LMI Aerospace Inc

* LMI Aerospace enters into merger agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group

* Under agreement, LMI shareholders will receive $14 per share in an all-cash transaction

* Offer represents a 52 percent premium over LMI's closing share price on Feb. 16, 2017, of $9.19 per share

* In connection with merger agreement, Sonaca has obtained debt and equity financing commitments

* LMI Aerospace - Upon transaction close, lmi will operate as LMI Aerospace - a Member of Sonaca Group, with headquarters remaining in St. Louis.

* Korte will continue to serve as LMI Aerospace CEO and will report directly to Delvaux

* Lazard served as financial advisors to LMI; Credit Suisse served as financial advisors to Sonaca

* LMI's independent directors unanimously approved transaction

