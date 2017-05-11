BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 LAAN & SPAR BANK A/S:
* Q1 NET INTEREST AND FEES INCOME DKK 185.2 MILLION VERSUS DKK 176.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES DKK 6.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INCOME DKK 39.3 MILLION VERSUS DKK 39.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* MAINTAINS OUTLOOK FOR 2017
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.