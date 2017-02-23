Feb 23 Loblaw Companies Ltd:
* Loblaw reports 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended
December 31, 2016 results
* Q4 revenue C$11.13 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$10.98
billion
* Loblaw Companies Ltd - expects to invest approximately
$1.3 billion in capital expenditures in 2017, including $1.0
billion in its retail segment
* Loblaw Companies Ltd - Qtrly food retail (Loblaw)
same-store sales growth was 1.1%, excluding gas bar
* Loblaw - recorded a charge of $88 million related to
impairment of fixed assets of $15 million and a customer
relationship intangible asset of $73 million in quarter
* Loblaw Companies Ltd - Qtrly diluted net earnings per
common share were $0.50
* Loblaw Companies Ltd - Qtrly adjusted diluted net earnings
per common share were $0.97
* Loblaw - sees estimated impact in 2017 of new and current
consolidated franchises will be revenue of about $680 million,
adjusted EBITDA of about $55 million
* Loblaw Companies Ltd - on FY comparative basis company
expects to deliver positive same-store sales and stable gross
margin in its retail segment
* Loblaw - sees impact in 2017 of new and current
consolidated franchises will be net earnings attributable to
non-controlling interests of about $10 million
* Loblaw Companies Ltd - in 2017 expects to invest
approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.97 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
