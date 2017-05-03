BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
May 3 Loblaw Companies Ltd
* Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly revenue was $10,401 million, an increase of $20 million
* Loblaw reports 2017 first quarter results and announces a 3.8% increase to quarterly common share dividend(1)
* Q1 revenue c$10.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$10.39 billion
* Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly diluted net earnings per common share were $0.57
* Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $0.90
* Loblaw companies ltd - quarterly common share dividend to be increased by 3.8% from $0.26 per common share to $0.27 per common share
* Loblaw companies- in 2017, on a full-year comparative basis, expects to invest about $1.3 billion in capital expenditures, including $1.0 billion in retail segment
* Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly same-store sales were negatively impacted by timing of new year's day and easter
* Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly retail segment sales were $10,166 million, an increase of $12 million, or 0.1%, compared to q1 of 2016
* Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly food retail (loblaw) same-store sales decline was 2.1%, excluding gas bar
* Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly drug retail (shoppers drug mart) same-store sales growth was 0.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.87, revenue view c$10.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results