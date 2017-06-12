BRIEF-Dollar General names Jason Reiser executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
* Dollar General names Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
June 12 L'Occitane International S.A:
* Group’s net sales were 1,323.2 million euros , recording an increase of 3.2 percent for FY2017
* FY net profit of 132.4 million euros, an increase of 16.6pct
* Proposed final dividend of 0.0316 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar General names Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic