UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
April 5 BOE Technology Group
* Says lock-up period for 9.9 billion A-shares to end, trading to start on April 10
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nJ3Puh
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)