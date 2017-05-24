BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million
May 24 Chongqing New Century Cruise Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 159.6 million shares to end, shares to start trading on May 26


* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei