BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 16 Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 134.5 million shares to end, trading to start on June 23
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday