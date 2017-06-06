BRIEF-FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 esterase inhibitor
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 esterase inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
June 6 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 187.2 million shares to end, shares to start trading on June 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qSBxz0
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 esterase inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. antitrust enforcers have filed a complaint aimed at stopping a big hospital system in the western United States from buying a series of clinics.