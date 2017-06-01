BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 6 bln rupees
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage:
June 1 Shunfa Hengye Corp
* Says lock-up period for 266.2 million shares to end, shares to start trading on June 7
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rHzpOs
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to their regional adversary Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.