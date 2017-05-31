BRIEF-Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar says JLF decides to take co's loan account to S4A
* Co's JLF decided that co's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets'
May 31 Tongkun Group Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 241.5 million shares to end, shares to start trading on June 8
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qAoEJx
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Co's JLF decided that co's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets'
ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey aims to sign an agreement this year on creating a locally developed passenger car, with the goal of having a vehicle on the road by 2019, Industry Minister Faruk Ozlu said in an interview with NTV on Friday.