BRIEF-India's Riga Sugar Co March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 42.7 million rupees versus profit 182.6 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 67.1 million shares to end, representing 14.0 percent total issued share capital, shares to start trading on March 1
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lVxJNC
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 42.7 million rupees versus profit 182.6 million rupees year ago
HREBIENOK, Slovakia, May 29 A local mountain guide carrying 100 kilograms on his back was first up a Slovak mountain in a race celebrating the last remaining "sherpas" in Europe, who supply mountain huts with whatever they can carry on their backs.