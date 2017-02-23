BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
Feb 23 IBC Advanced Alloys Corp:
* Lockheed Martin awards new contract to IBC Advanced Alloys with a 16% increase in Beralcast(r) components for the F-35 lightning II aircraft
* Total value of new contract is approximately usd $2.6 million
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018